Russia! Russia! Russia!

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Prepare For Invasion — Or Not
* We’ve learned a lot about Russia recently.
* It’s certain: Russia is invading Ukraine on Wed. 2/16!
* American news media doesn’t understand humor.
* [Bidan]: there’s going to be an invasion, really!
* Joe has pushed Russian ‘misinformation’ before.
* War is really profitable for the defense industry.
* There’s zero evidence any of the libs’ narrative is true.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 February 2022