Russia! Russia! Russia!

Prepare For Invasion — Or Not

* We’ve learned a lot about Russia recently.

* It’s certain: Russia is invading Ukraine on Wed. 2/16!

* American news media doesn’t understand humor.

* [Bidan]: there’s going to be an invasion, really!

* Joe has pushed Russian ‘misinformation’ before.

* War is really profitable for the defense industry.

* There’s zero evidence any of the libs’ narrative is true.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 February 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297987716001

