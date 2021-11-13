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Awesome creamy shrimp and rice dish!
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341 views • November 13, 2021
This was a great recipe that I made with stuff that I had lying around in my refrigerator! It came out really good and it was really easy to make. If you fix it like I did, you will be pleasantly surprised!
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