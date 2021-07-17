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Dr. Angelina Farella Speaks Out Against Vaccine Mandates - Crimes Against Humanity!
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520 views • July 17, 2021
Dr. Angelina Farella joins program, and discusses the hysterics tied to vaccine mandates and lack of science and debate to verify the need for such harsh enforcement.
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