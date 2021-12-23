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Lives Could Have Been Saved
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20 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
Speaker: "Let's back the blue!"
Chairman: "Oh, we want to be orange."
Speaker: (Let's him off without calling out the Freudian slip.)
"If public health and fighting Covid was the goal . . . why were all the treatments ignored that were successful, that were treating patients like: HCQ, Ivermectin, Quercetin, Zinc, Vitamin C, and Vitamin D. That's my Covid prevention plan, and it works."
"Thousands and thousands of lives have been saved prior to this [injection] roll-out. And so my question is: If public health was truly the goal, why were these treatments and this information not being shared publicly as well? Lives could have been saved."
Speaker: "Let's back the blue!"
Chairman: "Oh, we want to be orange."
Speaker: (Let's him off without calling out the Freudian slip.)
"If public health and fighting Covid was the goal . . . why were all the treatments ignored that were successful, that were treating patients like: HCQ, Ivermectin, Quercetin, Zinc, Vitamin C, and Vitamin D. That's my Covid prevention plan, and it works."
"Thousands and thousands of lives have been saved prior to this [injection] roll-out. And so my question is: If public health was truly the goal, why were these treatments and this information not being shared publicly as well? Lives could have been saved."
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