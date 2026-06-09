06-08-2026 TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 95 NT Witness 007 Seeing, Hearing, Understanding

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Focus: Set Apart As It Relations to Seeing, Hearing and Understanding in the NT
TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 95 NT Witness 007 Seeing, Hearing, Understanding
Mark 4:10 And when He was alone, those about Him, with the twelve, asked Him about the parable. 11 And He said to them, “To you it has been given to know the secret of the reign of Elohim, but to those who are outside, all are done in parables,
12 so that ‘seeing they see but do not perceive, and hearing they hear but do not understand, lest they should turn and their sins be forgiven them.’ ”
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