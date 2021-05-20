© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
90's Dance Hit from No Mercy, "Where Do You Go?"
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • May 20, 2021
Features tiny latin guitar solos sprinkled throughout; a substantial feat for anti-virtuoso music publishers of the 90's & beyond. Good balance between harmonic tonal centers, starting minor & pivoting to relative major; which has a good emotional effect for dance club atmosphere. German Producer Frank Farian brought American musicians Ariel and Gabriel Hernández of Miami, Florida into his studio to create this track.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.