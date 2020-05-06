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Smoking Gun PROOF CBS & Clinic FAKED Footage to Stoke Fear & Drive Testing Demand. Please Share!
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24 views • May 06, 2020
Shout out to Project Veritas for this excellent investigative journalism... this is how it's done, folks! Full Project Veritas video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQWRCECbN-Y CBS Fake News Piece: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zM8z92IYN2M
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