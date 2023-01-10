61k Millennial Vax-Deaths in 2021. 15k Vax-Deaths Per Week in US Working Pop. Mike Adams and Ed Dowd

A Vietnam War in 11 Months. Silent Epidemic. 2021 Insurance Risk Data Shows: Approx 2500 deaths per day times 6 days = 15,000 per week.

2500 Vax-Deaths per Day in Working Pop.

15000 Vax-Deaths per Week in Working Pop.

7,500 Americans Removed From Working Pop Every Day (Disabled + Deaths). Why So Many Help-Wanted Signs? Employment in 2021 and 2022 is Detrimental to Your Health.

"The short version of that conversation is that each day in America, there are about 2,500 excess deaths and 5,000 excess disability victims due to covid-19 vaccines. This means, on average, about 7,500 Americans are removed from the potential labor pool each day. Granted, not all 7,500 are currently working, but most of them theoretically could contribute to the work force if they chose to." ~ Mike Adams at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-12-29-ed-dowd-7500-americans-are-killed-or-disabled-each-day-vax-jabs.html

FULL SHOW: HRR Situation Update, Dec 29, 2022 - 7,500 Americans KILLED or DISABLED every day after vaccine mandates (Feat. Ed Dowd). https://www.brighteon.com/5219767b-aee8-4296-bdec-93ffa6c4bab1

https://rumble.com/v22xe3u-situation-update-122922-7500-americans-killed-or-disabled-every-day....html

Insurance Actuary (Risk) Data Analysis. Edward Dowd: "We have a national security issue going on....the meta-data, insurance company data, CDC data...it says one thing: being employed in 2021 and 2022 is DETRIMENTAL TO YOUR HEALTH...Since Feb-May of 2021, disabilities took off. We call it a 3 sigma event.... What changed in 2021 and 2022? Only two things changed: a mass vaccination program and employee/employer [vaccine] mandates. The numbers are stark. Those are huge increases....Insurance companies should be paying attention to where their money is going." ~ Ed Dowd on Highwire, 12/15/2022

FULL SHOW: Episode 298: BRINGING THE HEAT The HighWire with Del Bigtree Published December 15, 2022. https://rumble.com/v20tcug-episode-298-bringing-the-heat.html



