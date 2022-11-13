Journalist Derrick Broze On Being An Abolitionist & Calling Out Independent Media Politics!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Derrick Broze is from The Conscious Resistance. This audio recording from 2015 also tackles the identity involved within movements, the use of the term "anarcho-capitalism" and how people who profess for liberty may not actually be creating it. A world of abundant solutions, a free and voluntary society is the goal. Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Free Resources: https://nita.one/summit
-
Learn More About This Knowledge: https://www.nita.one
All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
MY FIRST BOOK (To Teach, Learn & Share): https://www.nita.one/truth
MY SECOND BOOK (To Reflect): https://www.nita.one/wisdom
My Chat Server: https://www.nita.one/chat
LIVESTREAMS: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv
-
#slavery #abolitionist #abolitionism #consciousness #resistance