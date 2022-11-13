Journalist Derrick Broze On Being An Abolitionist & Calling Out Independent Media Politics!

Derrick Broze is from The Conscious Resistance. This audio recording from 2015 also tackles the identity involved within movements, the use of the term "anarcho-capitalism" and how people who profess for liberty may not actually be creating it. A world of abundant solutions, a free and voluntary society is the goal. Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Free Resources: https://nita.one/summit - Learn More About This Knowledge: https://www.nita.one All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth MY FIRST BOOK (To Teach, Learn & Share): https://www.nita.one/truth MY SECOND BOOK (To Reflect): https://www.nita.one/wisdom My Chat Server: https://www.nita.one/chat LIVESTREAMS: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv - #slavery #abolitionist #abolitionism #consciousness #resistance

