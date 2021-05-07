© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
16-YEAR-OLD WISCONSIN GIRL DEVELOPS BLOOD CLOTS, DEAD 11 DAYS AFTER EXPERIMENTAL PFIZER MRNA SHOT!
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
170 views • May 07, 2021
FreiheitsFreund
Video taken from Fat News. - WAUNAKEE, WISCONSIN — A 16-year-old girl is dead and the powers-that-be are frantically scrubbing the internet of all facts surrounding her death.
Ms. Kamrynn Soleil Thomas received the first experimental Pfizer mRNA shot on March 19. The details are quite scary from there. She suffered from hemodynamic collapse (or circulatory collapse) at her home on March 28. That means she lost consciousness because blood pressure dropped so low that the circulatory system wasn’t delivering adequate oxygen to her cells. Anaphylaxis, or severe allergic reaction, is a known cause of circulatory collapse.
Doctors placed her on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine because her heart and lungs ceased functioning properly. They also found bilateral pulmonary embolisms (blood clots), meaning both of the main arteries to her lungs were blocked. Young Kamrynn passed away on March 30.
How we got this story
Most people self-report these incidents with “I got vaxxed” photos. We utilized deductive reasoning for this story. There are two VAERS reports about a 16-year-old Wisconsin girl who died of pulmonary embolisms. VAERS ID 1225942 was filed on April 18. The second one (VAERS ID 1243516) was filed on April 22. Both indicate the cause of death, the Pfizer shot, and the date of death: March 30.
Several obituaries and memorial pages indicate Kamrynn died of pulmonary embolism on March 30. Her father also posted a message about it that day.
https://thecovidblog.com
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fatnews/
Video taken from Fat News. - WAUNAKEE, WISCONSIN — A 16-year-old girl is dead and the powers-that-be are frantically scrubbing the internet of all facts surrounding her death.
Ms. Kamrynn Soleil Thomas received the first experimental Pfizer mRNA shot on March 19. The details are quite scary from there. She suffered from hemodynamic collapse (or circulatory collapse) at her home on March 28. That means she lost consciousness because blood pressure dropped so low that the circulatory system wasn’t delivering adequate oxygen to her cells. Anaphylaxis, or severe allergic reaction, is a known cause of circulatory collapse.
Doctors placed her on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine because her heart and lungs ceased functioning properly. They also found bilateral pulmonary embolisms (blood clots), meaning both of the main arteries to her lungs were blocked. Young Kamrynn passed away on March 30.
How we got this story
Most people self-report these incidents with “I got vaxxed” photos. We utilized deductive reasoning for this story. There are two VAERS reports about a 16-year-old Wisconsin girl who died of pulmonary embolisms. VAERS ID 1225942 was filed on April 18. The second one (VAERS ID 1243516) was filed on April 22. Both indicate the cause of death, the Pfizer shot, and the date of death: March 30.
Several obituaries and memorial pages indicate Kamrynn died of pulmonary embolism on March 30. Her father also posted a message about it that day.
https://thecovidblog.com
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fatnews/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.