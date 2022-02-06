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WEF Infiltration, Greg Scott Interview (FTW: S2, EP3)
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53 views • February 06, 2022
Klaus Schwab bragged about the World Economic Forum (WEF) infiltration of governments. Greg Scott joins as a special guest to talk with Liberty Man about WEF’s “infiltration” of the Canadian government, where the Prince of Woke Justin Trudeau continues to cower in fear as the Freedom Convoy protests head into their second week. Paul Wittenberger and Liberty Man of Framing The World also discuss suggestibility and how the globalists manipulate the people with divide-and-conquer tactics and mainstream media.
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Get 30% off Fluoride: Poison on Tap PROMO CODE: OURWATER
https://framingtheworld.com/store/ols/products/fluorides-poison-on-tap
Donate to Covidland
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