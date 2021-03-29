© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WARRIOR SPIRIT ALIVE IN HAWAII
Follow
2
Share
Report
231 views • March 29, 2021
WARRIOR SPIRIT ALIVE IN HAWAII
After things got heated last week at the World Wide Freedom Rally in Oahu, Del talks with Hawaii (D) Representative, Dale Kobayoshi, about their experience speaking at the peaceful protest that ended in two arrests. Dale also recounts his own experience with an almost deadly vaccine injury as a child, which has inspired him to be an advocate for medical freedom at a time he feels has never been more important.
#WorldWideFreedomRally #Oahu #Honolulu #DaleKobayohi #VaccineInjury #VaccineSafety #Masks #SocialDistancing #HonoluluPD #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: March 29, 2021
After things got heated last week at the World Wide Freedom Rally in Oahu, Del talks with Hawaii (D) Representative, Dale Kobayoshi, about their experience speaking at the peaceful protest that ended in two arrests. Dale also recounts his own experience with an almost deadly vaccine injury as a child, which has inspired him to be an advocate for medical freedom at a time he feels has never been more important.
#WorldWideFreedomRally #Oahu #Honolulu #DaleKobayohi #VaccineInjury #VaccineSafety #Masks #SocialDistancing #HonoluluPD #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: March 29, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.