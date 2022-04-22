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04/19/2022 Gen. Keane in Fox News: US should take President Xi’s threats seriously and be up-gunning Taiwan now, not in an emergency way that we’re doing here with Ukraine. Let’s get it in there and make it a part of the deterrence to prevent President Xi from actually conducting that attack if he believes the cost is going to be too great.