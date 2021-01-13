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UK VACCINE IS IT COMPULSORY, NO, NO, NO, KATE SHEMIRANI WAS LIVE, 13TH JANUARY 2021
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20 views • January 13, 2021
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Kate Shemirani https://t.me/c/1178922913/18287
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Tiffany Pontes Dover faints in 17 mins, dead in 10 hours [2020-12-24] (Video) https://is.gd/y5QnBx
COVID-19 Moderna vaccine victim, 7th January 2021 (Use full screen to read) https://is.gd/gz47jQ
Registered Nurse in Nashville Tennessee COVID-19 vaccine victim https://is.gd/JaUbSm
Kate Shemirani https://t.me/c/1178922913/18287
Quote: "(None)"
-
Tiffany Pontes Dover faints in 17 mins, dead in 10 hours [2020-12-24] (Video) https://is.gd/y5QnBx
COVID-19 Moderna vaccine victim, 7th January 2021 (Use full screen to read) https://is.gd/gz47jQ
Registered Nurse in Nashville Tennessee COVID-19 vaccine victim https://is.gd/JaUbSm
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