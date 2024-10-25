Anna P. Explores Psychic Realms & Geopolitical Shadows with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/10/25/supernatural-psychic-experiences/





Anna P. is Psychic and an investigator of the Geopolitical Realm and the Archontic Forces behind it. Anna talks about her supernatural and psychic experiences from Childhood. Anna describes her ability to see entities overshadowing human hybrid hosts.





In Part 2 Anna P. gives a Boots on the Ground Perspective on the Immigrant Invasion from someone who lives in a small town in Arizona. Anna describes immigrant criminals “shaking down” American Business Owners along the Mexican Border.