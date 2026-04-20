Aftermath: by US-Israeli airstrikes on sports & entertainment complexes in Tehran

Aftermath of US-Israeli airstrikes on sports and entertainment complexes in Tehran.

Adding:

Families of martyred schoolchildren in Minab sent a letter to Pope Leo XIV, thanking him for his efforts to promote peace and asking him to be the voice of their voiceless children.

Adding:

Over 3,300 Iranians martyred in US-Israeli war of aggression: Forensic body

Iran’s forensic authority says at least 3,375 people, including hundreds of children, have been martyred during the recent 40 days of unprovoked war waged by the United States and the Israeli regime.

Link to read: (https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/20/767210/Forensic-authority--At-least-3,375-Iranians-martyred-in-US-Israeli-war)