She Wouldn't Wear A Mask...Galveston Police Broke Her Foot

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A 65 year old Galveston woman found herself tackled, handcuffed, arrested, and with a broken foot after she refused to leave a local Bank of America branch without her money. The bank demanded she put on a mask, she refused, so they called in the police. Property rights? Also today, first anniversary of the Covid lockdowns. Success or tragic failure?
AIER article mentioned in the show: https://www.aier.org/article/the-one-year-anniversary-of-lockdowns/