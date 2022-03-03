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Feb 27th - Part 2- Update on the Durham Report, Ukraine, and how they all tie in together
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72 views • March 03, 2022
This is Part 2 of a 2 part series on the Durham Report, Ukraine, Russia and how it all ties in together. I will also be introducing my friend #CallMeCassie who is joining me for this show.
We are planning future shows together to discuss the latest news as well as some of the conspiracy theories and even some of the fringe topics floating around the inter webs and some hopefully witty banter about what is happening around the globe
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive
We are planning future shows together to discuss the latest news as well as some of the conspiracy theories and even some of the fringe topics floating around the inter webs and some hopefully witty banter about what is happening around the globe
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive
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