BIBLICAL DAYS AHEAD | Are you prepared? Clay Clark

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Do you know the depth of biblical days we are living through right now? Have you heard that the Euphrates River is almost dried up (Rev. 16:12, the 6th bowl poured out)? Are you aware of what they are planning for Mt. Sinai?
Clay Clark and Ryan, owner of TipTopK9 joined us in studio to discuss just how far we are in scripture. Check out these scriptures that are coming true right before our eyes.
Revelations 13:16-18; Rev. 9:11; Matt 24; Luke 21; Daniel 12:4; Ezekiel 28; Daniel 2:43
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Demonic plans to usher in a “new” 10 commandments at Mt. Sinai THIS MONTH - https://interfaithsustain.com/returning-to-mt-sinai/
Watchmen on the Wall88 - https://youtu.be/iTvjaFPq8iU
Karen Kingston AMAZING revelations of what is truly going on within Big Pharma - https://karenkingston.substack.com/
Watch the Reawakening Series FREE on https://timetofreeamerica.com/watch-the-reawakening-documentary/
GRAB tickets for the ReAwaken America TOUR using our code B4A or our name TaniaJoy to receive a discount - https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
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Holy Hydrogen - Promo Code B4A https://www.holyhydrogen.com
Website Design/Hosting Blaze Team - Mention ‘Tania’ - https://blaze.team/
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