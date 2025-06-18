☢️IAEA saw No Evidence that Iran was developing nuclear weapons, agency chief Grossi says

☢️The IAEA has seen no evidence that Iran was developing nuclear weapons, agency chief Grossi says.

Also said/read today : IAEA chief Grossi says radioactive contamination detected in Iran:

"Small radioactive contamination detected inside protective perimeter at facility in Iran's Natanz"

☢️IAEA head Raphael Grossi to Bloomberg:

Iranian stockpile of enriched uranium cannot be verified because the Israeli attack is hampering the work of inspectors.

Adding:

Iran’s Supreme Leader Responds to Trump’s Demand to "Surrender Immediately":

The Iranian people “never surrender,” Khamenei said.

He warned that any military conflict with Iran would inflict massive losses on the United States.

Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei:

War is met with war, bombing with bombing, and strike with strike.

Adding:

⚡️ Russian Foreign Ministry Statement (mid.ru/en/foreign_policy) in connection with the escalation of the Iranian-Israeli conflict

The current escalation of the Iranian-Israeli conflict poses risks of further destabilisation across the region, particularly in the states neighbouring Israel and Iran.

The firm and unwavering response of the global majority to Israeli strikes on Iranian territory, including its nuclear energy infrastructure, alongside the outcomes of the UN Security Council’s emergency session on June 13 and the special session of the IAEA Board of Governors on June 16, underscores that the confrontational approach and destructive actions of the Israeli leadership receive understanding and support solely from those states which are de facto accomplices, motivated by opportunistic interests.

It was precisely these “sympathisers” who exerted pressure on the leadership of the Agency to prepare a controversial “comprehensive assessment” of Iran’s nuclear programme, the flaws of which were subsequently exploited to push through a biased anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors on June 12. This resolution effectively provided a green light to actions by West Jerusalem, leading to tragedy. Clearly, the attempts of the Western camp to manipulate the global nuclear non-proliferation regime in order to settle political scores with disfavoured nations come at a high cost to the international community and are entirely unacceptable.

Israel’s continued, intensive attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran are unlawful under international law, pose unacceptable threats to international security, and drive the world closer to a nuclear catastrophe – the consequences of which will be felt globally, including in Israel itself.

Russia calls on the Israeli leadership to reconsider its actions and immediately cease its raids on nuclear installations and sites under IAEA safeguards and subject to IAEA verification.

The Russian side expects the leadership of the Agency to promptly prepare a detailed written report for consideration by the IAEA Board of Governors and the UN Security Council. This report must provide objective and unvarnished assessments of the damage caused by Israeli military actions to the safety of Iran’s nuclear energy complex, as well as to the application of IAEA safeguards in Iran – including the intimidation of inspectors on the ground, whose lives have been placed in grave danger.

❗️ Russia acknowledges Iran’s clear statements reaffirming its unwavering commitment to obligations under the NPT and its readiness to resume contacts with the United States to explore potential solutions that would dispel any unfounded suspicions and prejudices regarding Tehran’s nuclear programme – provided Israeli attacks cease. Moscow supports this stance and firmly maintains that a sustainable resolution can only be reliably achieved through diplomacy and negotiations.

The objectives of nuclear non-proliferation, the cornerstone of which remains the NPT, must not be pursued through aggression or at the cost of innocent lives.



