Russian North group fighters send greetings from Volchansk. The fighting in the city continues, the “Fearless” are pushing the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the city!
Russian units of the "North" group, as a result of active operations in the Kharkov region, have advanced deeper into the Ukrainian defense, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
Units of the nationalist formations "Kraken" and "Foreign Legion" have been defeated, and Ukrainian forces lost up to 205 personnel and three tanks on this front.
