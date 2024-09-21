EMERGENCY - FDA Approved Vaccine Causes DEATH TO UNVACCINATED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rima E. Laibow, M.D. joins Maria Zeee to issue an emergency warning about the FDA's recently approved ACAM2000 "vaccine" on which the package insert states that people who have received the injection can cause death to the unvaccinated people around them.
Tags: Rima Laibow, MD, Maria Zeee, emergency warning, FDA, ACAM2000, vaccine, ACAM2000 vaccine, package insert, insert, injection, cause death, unvaccinated, Mpox, monkeypox, monkey pox, UN, United Nations, democide, plandemic, pandemic, depopulation, depopulation agenda