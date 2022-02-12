French Police Build Barricades in central Paris to Stop Truck Convoy

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Special equipment and concrete blocks were also brought to help stop the trucks from heading to their final destination, to join the main demonstration in Brussels on Monday, despite a ban.
Dubbed the 'European truck convoy,' the action is inspired by the Canadian protests, which have attracted thousands of truck drivers and protesters, coming together to oppose COVID-19 restrictions, vaccine mandates, and the government’s handing of the situation.
#EuropeanTruckConvoy #France #COVID19 #coronavirus