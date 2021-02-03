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WHEN PHARMAFIA PLAYS THE "NAZI" CARD TO GASLIGHT SKEPTICAL CONSUMERS, SHOW THEM THIS
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1555 views • February 03, 2021
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Imagine Jewish company Ben&Jerry went like: "People who don't eat our ice-cream are anti-food and anti-semitic". That's exactly what Pharmafia does, amplified by their presstitutes and mass-mediots
Imagine Jewish company Ben&Jerry went like: "People who don't eat our ice-cream are anti-food and anti-semitic". That's exactly what Pharmafia does, amplified by their presstitutes and mass-mediots
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