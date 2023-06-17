Chris Williamson, George Galloway, Patrick Henningsen, Kit Klarenberg: No2Nato Broadcast 15 June 2023 (mirrored)

MIrrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFiaaCJRj8o
Streamed live on Jun 15, 2023 #No2Nato #No2War
Watch back the latest #No2Nato #No2War broadcast, discussing media, journalism and censorship, featuring distinguished journalists and commentators Kit Klarenberg & Patrick Henningsen, along with No2Nato founders Chris Williamson and yours truly.
Chapters:
0:00:00 - Intro
0:04:05 - George Galloway
0:21:12 - Kit Klarenberg
0:38:20 - Patrick Henningsen
0:59:57 - Panel Discussion
1:37:55 - Chris Williamson Epilogue
