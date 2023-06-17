Create New Account
Chris Williamson, George Galloway, Patrick Henningsen, Kit Klarenberg: No2Nato Broadcast 15 June 2023 (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 17 hours ago

MIrrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFiaaCJRj8o

Streamed live on Jun 15, 2023 #No2Nato #No2War

Watch back the latest #No2Nato #No2War broadcast, discussing media, journalism and censorship, featuring distinguished journalists and commentators Kit Klarenberg & Patrick Henningsen, along with No2Nato founders Chris Williamson and yours truly.


Via various platforms including YouTube | Facebook | Twitter


Chapters:


0:00:00 - Intro

0:04:05 - George Galloway

0:21:12 - Kit Klarenberg

0:38:20 - Patrick Henningsen

0:59:57 - Panel Discussion

1:37:55 - Chris Williamson Epilogue


Keywords
censorshipcorruptionrussiaputinukrainenatowag the dogkievzelenskypuppet regimedombass

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
