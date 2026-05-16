Zionists manipulated Trump into assassinating Iran’s moderates to doom diplomacy - Ex-counterterrorism chief



💬 “These relative moderates were enforcing a prohibition on the development of a nuclear weapon and were also seeking a diplomatic solution with President Trump and the United States,” former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, who resigned over the war, said.



By eliminating them Israel and US forces inadvertently empowered hardliners, including the IRGC, who now push for aggressive actions against the US and renewed nuclear ambitions, Kent explained.

Adding:

🚨🇺🇸 FED IN PANIC: AMERICA’S INFLATION TRAP IS SPIRALING OUT OF CONTROL



Trump's unjust war has put America into one of the worst inflation traps of its time. The US-Israel conflict with Iran just slammed shut the Strait of Hormuz and Americans are now paying the cost.



Oil has soared past $140 a barrel. Gasoline prices are now around $6.00 across the country, and in California, $7.50 has become the new normal. Diesel fuel has also crossed $8.20.



🔸 April inflation hit 0.64% month-over-month, down slightly from March's 0.87% but still far above comfort levels. Annual CPI surged to 3.8% — the highest reading since May 2023, back when the Fed was still hammering rates higher.



🔸 Forward markets now project rate hikes. For the first time in three years, the conversation has flipped. By September 2026, markets see a 10% chance of a hike to 4%. By January 2027, that probability jumps to 35%. There's even an 8% chance rates hit 4.25%.



🔸 Six years of failure. If this continues for one more year, the U.S. will mark 74 consecutive months above target — a full six years of the Fed admitting it cannot do its one job: tame inflation.



🔸 Core inflation is also burning hot. At 0.38% month-over-month in April (the norm is 0.16-0.17%), the problem is not just energy. Underlying price pressures are baked into the economy.



🔸 Inflation persists because automation-friendly sectors grow in efficiency, while service sectors (heavy manual labor) collapse in productivity. Capital floods high-margin industries.



The US faces a relentless inflation trap, fueled by middle east war and energy shocks. Despite years of claims, core inflation remains high, and market expectations for rate hikes grow. Supply and demand are permanently misaligned, hitting consumers hard.



Can the Fed still save the U.S. economy from this inflation trap?



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