Looking for a hydrating, dairy-free alternative to regular milk? Try Organic Coconut Milk

Groovy Bee® Organic Coconut Milk Powder from the Health Ranger Store is carefully extracted from the fruit pulp of fresh coconuts grown under strict organic standards by our trusted suppliers. Rest assured that our premium organic coconut milk powder contains no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors. It is slightly sweetened with organic rice maltodextrin.
