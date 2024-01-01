Is Flat Earth a Cult?

This past decade there has been a revival, a resurgence, and a veritable renaissance surrounding the topic of cosmology. Tens of millions of people have done personal experiments, read ancient texts, and found inconsistencies and discrepancies with conventional teachings. By delving deeper into these issues and exposing hidden truths contained therein, a great number of lies and deceptions have also surfaced causing a polarizing rift in perspective and paradigm. These people who have endeavored to explore outside the box (or more accurately, outside the ball) are now being labeled “Flat Earthers,” and called by many a cult. But is this idea of a level plane Earth and people who advocate for it truly cultish? What actually defines a cult, cult behavior, cult ideology, and does Flat Earth fit the bill?





Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay

Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com

Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfes/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay

Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay

Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/

Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/@ericdubay

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253

Dollar Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay/videos

Audible: https://www.audible.com/search?searchNarrator=Eric+Dubay

Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay

Email: [email protected]