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Wall to Wall: Chris Markowski Progress on Stimulus Talks
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9 views • October 25, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says lawmakers are close to striking a stimulus deal… but the legislation could take a while to pass. On Wall to Wall, Greta spoke with the founder of Markowski Investments, Chris Markowski, to discuss the progress in stimulus negotiations.
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