NATO ATTACKS RUSSIAN FAIMILES ON BEACH !!

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Rothschild Jew controlled US NATO is completely out of control; imagine if Russia bombs US families on a beach. These attacks are only possible with US involvement, whilst hiding behind Ukraine as a proxy... absolutely disgusting. This killed 7, 3 of which were children; and injured 40.
Source: RT news
https://www.rt.com/russia/643799-ukraine-drone-attack-russian-resort/