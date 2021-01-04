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4/01/21 Biden’s Border Child Sex Trafficking, Climate Corp, Rural H20 Fluoridation #WeRiseUp
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445 views • April 02, 2021
4/1/21: Biden-led Communist Corporatism has captured America on every level. Federal run Child/human/sex trafficking, funneling youth and the disadvantaged into UN run Agenda 21 Climate Corp and the plan to fluoridate the water of every American...
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Minister sues Pelosi, Harris for being denied Good Friday prayers at Capitol Hill:
https://lawandcrime.com/lawsuit/minister-sues-speaker-pelosi-and-vice-president-harris-for-right-to-hold-good-friday-prayer-vigil-on-capitol-grounds/
Mask March in Ft Lauderdale 4/10:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/million-maskless-march-and-mass-mask-burning-planned-in-florida?fbclid=IwAR3rvA45VXrlFTj635V_rQI9lPRl2g4Rbw5K6nTqZQjKC2_coUxuUlaO4Xw
Lin wood runs for SC Chair of GOP:
https://t.me/s/linwoodspeakstruth
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/updates/human-trafficking-survivor-exposes-containers-cps-more/?ref=2
MJT meets with Trump @ Mar-a-Lago:
https://twitter.com/mtgreenee/status/1377064068507447296
Fluoridation of rural community water systems:
https://yubanet.com/scitech/cdc-initiative-creates-new-water-fluoridation-technology-to-support-rural-health-needs/?eType=EmailBlastContent&;eId=cc4fbf8a-fef7-446e-b013-777366a5330a
Fauci's wife, Christine Grady wants to drug u:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30157295/
Morality pills are the answer:
https://theconversation.com/morality-pills-may-be-the-uss-best-shot-at-ending-the-coronavirus-pandemic-according-to-one-ethicist-142601
Fighting fluoridation is an uphill battle:
https://biotech.law.lsu.edu/map/TheFluoridationPlan.html
The new Climate Corps for "Equity":
https://e360.yale.edu/features/how-a-climate-corps-could-put-youth-to-work-in-greening-america
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/infrastructure-plan-a-huge-power-grab-tremendous-waste-experts-say_3754160.html?utm_source=morningbrief&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-03-31&mktids=fe49f386b7eb9e9cb345af51b7d738f6
Germany halts AZ shot again after 9 deaths:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/germany-astrazeneca-blood-clots-deaths/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=00d115bb-f938-4672-8dde-5c4cd1642622
Project Veritas exposes federal migrant "camp" facility under International Bridge:
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/breaking-secretly-recorded-video-shows-migrants-including-children-held/
National Association of Christian Charities making bank with Federal TP$ on Migrants:
https://www.valleycentral.com/news/local-news/nacc-houston-to-open-as-shelter-for-unaccompanied-migrant-children/
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/21/us/migrant-shelters-border-crossing.html
Summary of the Border pipeline:
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6065ff8cf5c4be7699f55fd6
Endeavors just received a multimillion TP$ contract with ICE under DHS Dir Mayorkas to move and house migrants:
https://endeavors.org/
Fosteringhope.org has been involved in the Lutheran Colorado Springs, CO migrant relocation program now active at the border:
https://www.fosteringhopefoundation.org/about-us/board-of-directors/
Interesting to note this Lutheran daycare child abuse and child pornography case. Lutheran church facilities have been involved in ritual abuse trafficking circles for decades according to survivors of ritual abuse:
https://www.opolaw.com/first-lutheran-church-of-carson-child-sex-abuse-scandal/
Please consider donating to You Are Free TV. When you do, you will be sent the 20% off code for purchasing both Tetrogen and Munulex. You will also become eligible for the monthly give-away: a double set of Tetrogen or a bottle of Munulex.
Thanks so much for your support. You Are Free!!
To support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Link: https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: MUN10%FREE (all caps)
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: place the code at the top of your order
You can also watch here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
Minister sues Pelosi, Harris for being denied Good Friday prayers at Capitol Hill:
https://lawandcrime.com/lawsuit/minister-sues-speaker-pelosi-and-vice-president-harris-for-right-to-hold-good-friday-prayer-vigil-on-capitol-grounds/
Mask March in Ft Lauderdale 4/10:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/million-maskless-march-and-mass-mask-burning-planned-in-florida?fbclid=IwAR3rvA45VXrlFTj635V_rQI9lPRl2g4Rbw5K6nTqZQjKC2_coUxuUlaO4Xw
Lin wood runs for SC Chair of GOP:
https://t.me/s/linwoodspeakstruth
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/updates/human-trafficking-survivor-exposes-containers-cps-more/?ref=2
MJT meets with Trump @ Mar-a-Lago:
https://twitter.com/mtgreenee/status/1377064068507447296
Fluoridation of rural community water systems:
https://yubanet.com/scitech/cdc-initiative-creates-new-water-fluoridation-technology-to-support-rural-health-needs/?eType=EmailBlastContent&;eId=cc4fbf8a-fef7-446e-b013-777366a5330a
Fauci's wife, Christine Grady wants to drug u:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30157295/
Morality pills are the answer:
https://theconversation.com/morality-pills-may-be-the-uss-best-shot-at-ending-the-coronavirus-pandemic-according-to-one-ethicist-142601
Fighting fluoridation is an uphill battle:
https://biotech.law.lsu.edu/map/TheFluoridationPlan.html
The new Climate Corps for "Equity":
https://e360.yale.edu/features/how-a-climate-corps-could-put-youth-to-work-in-greening-america
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/infrastructure-plan-a-huge-power-grab-tremendous-waste-experts-say_3754160.html?utm_source=morningbrief&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-03-31&mktids=fe49f386b7eb9e9cb345af51b7d738f6
Germany halts AZ shot again after 9 deaths:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/germany-astrazeneca-blood-clots-deaths/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=00d115bb-f938-4672-8dde-5c4cd1642622
Project Veritas exposes federal migrant "camp" facility under International Bridge:
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/breaking-secretly-recorded-video-shows-migrants-including-children-held/
National Association of Christian Charities making bank with Federal TP$ on Migrants:
https://www.valleycentral.com/news/local-news/nacc-houston-to-open-as-shelter-for-unaccompanied-migrant-children/
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/21/us/migrant-shelters-border-crossing.html
Summary of the Border pipeline:
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6065ff8cf5c4be7699f55fd6
Endeavors just received a multimillion TP$ contract with ICE under DHS Dir Mayorkas to move and house migrants:
https://endeavors.org/
Fosteringhope.org has been involved in the Lutheran Colorado Springs, CO migrant relocation program now active at the border:
https://www.fosteringhopefoundation.org/about-us/board-of-directors/
Interesting to note this Lutheran daycare child abuse and child pornography case. Lutheran church facilities have been involved in ritual abuse trafficking circles for decades according to survivors of ritual abuse:
https://www.opolaw.com/first-lutheran-church-of-carson-child-sex-abuse-scandal/
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