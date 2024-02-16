Create New Account
REVELAÇÕES CÓSMICAS - Episódio 03 - 5ª Temporada - Aviários Azuis e Esferas Presentes em Artes Ancestrais
Oculto Revelado - A Verdade
Published 15 hours ago

Junte-se a David Wilcock e Corey Goode enquanto William Henry se junta à discussão neste novo episódio de Divulgação Cósmica. Ele revela imagens de obras de arte históricas que corroboram o testemunho de Corey Goode sobre a presença de seres extraterrestres a longo prazo.

ovnisespiritualidadeuniverso

