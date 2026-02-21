RT News - February 21 2026 2PM GMT

February 21, 2026

Hungary warns it could join Slovakia in cutting emergency power supplies to Ukraine unless Kiev resumes the transit of oil to those EU member states. Both Budapest and Bratislava are also against a proposed 90 billion euro loan from the bloc to Ukraine. Ukraine launches a wave of overnight drone attacks on Russia leaving 11 people wounded. Donald Trump doubles down on his global tariff war with a new 10 percent tax on all imports into America. It comes despite the US Supreme court ruling his levies were illegal.





