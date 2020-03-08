Gov Insider EXPOSES EVERYTHING the Deep State won't tell you | GUEST: Rod Blagojevich - 03/06/2020

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Now that Rod "Blago" Blagojevich is out of prison, he is free to talk about the crimes Obama committed in Illinois, how Muller covered them up, and how it all relates to Comey’s seditious acts that followed.
Rod Blagojevich EXPOSES EVERYTHING They Don't Wan't You To Know
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