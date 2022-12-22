True History of Deep State Spying as New Twitter Files Reveal Pentagon Propaganda

https://www.infowarsstore.com/ Deep State Real Start when Cain was Born ,See Eve has Two Baby One of Satan (CAIN) & One son to Adams (ABLE) . Cain is Half Reptilian , & Able is Father of Atlantis who Escape Earth in 4033 B.C and they help NOAH with his Arc Ship. But Only 1/3 of Atlantis Escape the Earth to Aldebaran. and Adam & Eve Fell from Garden of Eve in 14000 B.C
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.