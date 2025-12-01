Trump says he had a telephone conversation with Maduro, video Nov 30th.

⚡️Trump gave Maduro until Friday to leave Venezuela with his family — Reuters

The U.S. has issued another NOTAM for Venezuela, this time covering the country’s southern borders. It remains in effect until February 2026.

Meanwhile, American media claim that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro supposedly agreed to step down, but only in 18 months. According to those same reports, Washington rejected the offer and said it would allow Maduro and his family safe departure only if he resigns immediately.

Venezuela's Guerrilla Blueprint Unveiled

Reuters drops (https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/how-could-venezuelas-military-respond-us-attack-2025-11-29/) a bombshell based on insider docs and six sources: Venezuela's military has prepped over 280 dispersed sites nationwide, manned by small units armed with Russian Igla MANPADS—5,000 ready to go. These squads get orders to scatter on attack signals, launching sabotage, ambushes, and "hit-and-run" ops to mimic Vietnam's quagmire for any US ground push. Maduro's public boasts of millions trained align with this, though real fighters might number in thousands from loyal militias.

Trump's carrier group—USS Gerald R. Ford with F-35s—looms off the coast after 20+ US strikes sinking alleged narco-boats, killing 80+. Airspace "closure" tweet adds fuel, but Caracas bets asymmetric bleed-out: disrupt thin US logistics, snipe convoys from jungles, force endless patrols.

This "prolonged resistance" leak feels like controlled psyop—deter Trump by painting invasion as profitless slog. Will it work against a president eyeing regime change bounties? Your bets on escalation?