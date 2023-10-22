Create New Account
The Many Crimes Of Israel
The Kokoda Kid
Judge Andrew Napolitano interviews Scott Ritter regarding the possibility of Israeli war crimes having been committed during its occupation of the Palestinian lands.

<8:30 caption re hospital>

The report of the Israeli hospital bombing appears to be false. There was a bombing in a car park near the hospital, but this is alleged to have been done by a Palestinian Off-shoot group.

Video Source:

Judging Freedom with Judge Andrew Napolitano

Special Guest - Scott Ritter

Former United States Marine Corps intelligence officer and former United Nations Special Commission (UNSCOM) weapons inspector.

Closing Theme Music:

'A World In Trouble' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Judge Napolitano, Scott Ritter, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce sun19:44

israelmiddle eastwarwar crimespalestinianshamasmiddle east warmiddle east conflictillegal occupation

