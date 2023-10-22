The Many Crimes Of Israel

Judge Andrew Napolitano interviews Scott Ritter regarding the possibility of Israeli war crimes having been committed during its occupation of the Palestinian lands.
The report of the Israeli hospital bombing appears to be false. There was a bombing in a car park near the hospital, but this is alleged to have been done by a Palestinian Off-shoot group.
Former United States Marine Corps intelligence officer and former United Nations Special Commission (UNSCOM) weapons inspector.
