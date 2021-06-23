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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1208 - Stacy Errickson - Report about execution
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1 view • June 23, 2021
Stacy, who was on her way to work, stopped for gas at the Shellstop in Jacksonville,AR. Williams walked up to her vehicle and drew a gun, demanding she move into the passenger seat. He made her drive to 18 different locations to withdraw money, which totaled $350. He then tied her up and raped her, before strangling her to death.
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