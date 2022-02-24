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Defund the Police's Deadly 2021 Results - Marxists are Destroying America!
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18 views • February 24, 2022
SHOCKING STATS: Demoralized, defunded police departments are losing personnel at a record level due to early retirements, resignations, and death. Failed, dangerous policies pushed by leftist Marxist Democrats are to blame. We are FedUp! Here's how you can help.
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