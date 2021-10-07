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Robert Barnes: Massive Stalinesque Political Purge Disguised as Fighting Terrorism/Public Health
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481 views • October 07, 2021
Robert Barnes of https://vivabarneslaw.locals.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show in-studio to break down how the latest leftist fascist political purge is being disguised as public health and fighting domestic terrorism.
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