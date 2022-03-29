NYC Is Not Considering To Rehire Unvaccinated Workers

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03/28/2022 Mayor Eric Adams: NYC is not considering rehire unvaccinated workers. NYC’s largest police union condemned the mayor’s remarks, saying officers don’t deserve to be treated like second class citizens.