© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HERE'S HOW YOU START TO GET BACK TO NORMAL, NOBODY WILL TAKE YOU SERIOUSLY EVER AGAIN WITH A MASK OVER YOUR FACE, FIRST ORGANISE MASKLESS SUPERMARKET SWEEPS!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • February 09, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9yCLAPd2G0Og/
IF YOU ARE NOT CONFIDENT ON YOUR OWN GOOD ON THE ANTI MASKETEERS. Those tell tale rats, that grass on you, for not wearing a mask obviously think it is okay to muzzle their 6 -9 year old child that was also in that store what Morons. Here is the logic, there is 0% chance the maskless supermarket sweep shopper hero's would transmit a covid_19 virus, because there is no proof the virus exists as it has never been isolated purified and identified. But it gets worse for those obedient slave morons even if they have bothered to educate themselves they would know there is a 99,97% likelihood of recovering from a virus they didn't even know they had, I mean this is mental.
IF YOU ARE NOT CONFIDENT ON YOUR OWN GOOD ON THE ANTI MASKETEERS. Those tell tale rats, that grass on you, for not wearing a mask obviously think it is okay to muzzle their 6 -9 year old child that was also in that store what Morons. Here is the logic, there is 0% chance the maskless supermarket sweep shopper hero's would transmit a covid_19 virus, because there is no proof the virus exists as it has never been isolated purified and identified. But it gets worse for those obedient slave morons even if they have bothered to educate themselves they would know there is a 99,97% likelihood of recovering from a virus they didn't even know they had, I mean this is mental.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.