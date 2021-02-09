HERE'S HOW YOU START TO GET BACK TO NORMAL, NOBODY WILL TAKE YOU SERIOUSLY EVER AGAIN WITH A MASK OVER YOUR FACE, FIRST ORGANISE MASKLESS SUPERMARKET SWEEPS!

IF YOU ARE NOT CONFIDENT ON YOUR OWN GOOD ON THE ANTI MASKETEERS. Those tell tale rats, that grass on you, for not wearing a mask obviously think it is okay to muzzle their 6 -9 year old child that was also in that store what Morons. Here is the logic, there is 0% chance the maskless supermarket sweep shopper hero's would transmit a covid_19 virus, because there is no proof the virus exists as it has never been isolated purified and identified. But it gets worse for those obedient slave morons even if they have bothered to educate themselves they would know there is a 99,97% likelihood of recovering from a virus they didn't even know they had, I mean this is mental.