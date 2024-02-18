The Lone Zebra | Episode 020 | Love

Today’s podcast is about love. Just in time for Valentine’s Day. Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you. We’ll be talking about ways to improve your love life. So stick around, you don’t want to miss this!

Top Ten Ways to Enhance Your Love Making Ability

From the book of Nutrition Made Simple by Robert Crayhon, MS I go over a list of the top ten ways to heat up the bedroom. Some nutritional deficiencies can be behind some issues that may be causing infertility, low libido and more.

I also discuss essential oils for love and relaxation from the book Essential Oils Apothecary. There’s a whole chapter devoted to the subject. Low libido is a problem and there are specific oils and recipes in the book that will help with keep the love fires burning.