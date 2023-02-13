Create New Account
NATO's Stoltenberg Fails to Explain - How it is not 'Direct Involvement' when they use all the means for providing targeting for NATO Missiles that hit Russian positions?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

If NATO sends NATO planes to organize a no-fly zone over Ukraine - this will be direct intervention in the conflict, we will not do this - Stoltenberg

He fails to explain how it is not a direct involvement when they use all the means for providing targetting for little NATO missiles that hit our positions.

NATO Secretary General believes that now the priority remains to supply Ukraine not with aircraft, but with the already promised military equipment, including armored vehicles

russiaukrainesmo

