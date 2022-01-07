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X22 Report B 01. 06. 22.
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40 views • January 07, 2022
Ep. 2670b - Dog Comms, Fire & Fury, Ready To Go Live, Truth Belongs To The People
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The [DS] is using everything they have, they are trying to build the insurrection angle but it is failing big time, the truth belongs to the people. The [DS] has lost the people and the narrative. They are now ready to switch it all up, change of batter is coming. [HRC] sends message about a funeral, is this there next move? This matches Scavino's tweet a couple of days ago when he tweeted about dogs. Trump the fake news will now publish hit pieces to discredit Truth Social. Fire and Fury is about to hit.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today:
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The [DS] is using everything they have, they are trying to build the insurrection angle but it is failing big time, the truth belongs to the people. The [DS] has lost the people and the narrative. They are now ready to switch it all up, change of batter is coming. [HRC] sends message about a funeral, is this there next move? This matches Scavino's tweet a couple of days ago when he tweeted about dogs. Trump the fake news will now publish hit pieces to discredit Truth Social. Fire and Fury is about to hit.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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