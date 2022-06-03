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06/02/2022 According to CNN, Ukraine President Zelenskyy indicates that 20% of Ukrainian territory is under Russia’s control and Donbass is almost entirely destroyed. He also reveals 200,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia