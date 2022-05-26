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They’re Coming For This—Biden Secretly Issues Intelligence Bulletin…Wait Until You See What’s In It!
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171 views • May 26, 2022
29,149 views - May 13, 2022 - They’re Coming For This—Biden Secretly Issues Intelligence Bulletin…Wait Until You See What’s In It! Biden is going after anyone who doesn't support his narrative. Anyone who isn't following the the radical leftist agenda. He is mobilizing official organizations to get that done. Mirror
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