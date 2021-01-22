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Press Conference at the Hawaii Supreme Court - January 18, 2021
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0 view • January 22, 2021
Klean House Hawaii, Emil Svrcina, Karl Dicks and Banner Fanene held a press conference in front of the Hawaii Supreme Court regarding a writ of Certiorari written by Karl Dicks that has been received by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Karl Dicks is a former mayoral candidate and a Hawai'i resident who has prepared numerous election fraud lawsuits against the State of Hawai'i. He filed these complaints in every Hawai'i court, both state and federal but the lawsuits were dismissed in every court at all levels. After numerous dismissals, Mr. Dicks has exhausted all avenues for adjudication in all lower level courts. Mr. Dicks has now filed a WRIT OF CERTIORARI, which has been accepted and docketed by the US Supreme Court with a viable and assertable federal claim. This achievement is historic and is the first of its kind in Hawai'i's history. A press conference was held in front of the King Kamehameha statue on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 2:30pm. This claim with the acceptance in the US Supreme Court is evidenced by the docket number and docketing document attached below.
https://www.supremecourt.gov/Search.aspx?FileName=/docket/docketfiles/html/public/20-974.html
#KleanHouseHawaii #HawaiiSupremeCourt #ElectionFraud
Karl Dicks is a former mayoral candidate and a Hawai'i resident who has prepared numerous election fraud lawsuits against the State of Hawai'i. He filed these complaints in every Hawai'i court, both state and federal but the lawsuits were dismissed in every court at all levels. After numerous dismissals, Mr. Dicks has exhausted all avenues for adjudication in all lower level courts. Mr. Dicks has now filed a WRIT OF CERTIORARI, which has been accepted and docketed by the US Supreme Court with a viable and assertable federal claim. This achievement is historic and is the first of its kind in Hawai'i's history. A press conference was held in front of the King Kamehameha statue on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 2:30pm. This claim with the acceptance in the US Supreme Court is evidenced by the docket number and docketing document attached below.
https://www.supremecourt.gov/Search.aspx?FileName=/docket/docketfiles/html/public/20-974.html
#KleanHouseHawaii #HawaiiSupremeCourt #ElectionFraud
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