Here’s How Temperature Fluctuations Help Plants to Survive
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 20 hours ago

Take note of this if you want to acclimate your plants! 👇

In this video, Al Pacheco Kovaleski, an Assistant Professor, in the Department of Horticulture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who researches how plants control their cold hardiness and dormancy during the winter, discusses the best strategy to acclimate plants to cold temperatures.

Al shares that temperature fluctuations are ESSENTIAL for acclimating plants to low temperature. 📊

To learn more about Al and his research, visit https://plantresilience.cals.wisc.edu/ now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

