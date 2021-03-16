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EP 2369-6PM Pope Francis Calls For “New World Order” As Fauci Pushes “Globalization”
The Pete Santilli Show
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70 views • March 16, 2021
TAGS] Pete Santilli,The Pete Santilli Show, Pete Santilli Interview,


PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2369 - 6PM
MONDAY - MARCH 15, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574



Both Pope Francis and Dr. Anthony Fauci are endorsing globalism as an answer to COVID-19, climate change, poverty and other issues. In an interview with Italian journalist Domenico Agasso, set to be released Tuesday, Pope Francis promotes the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset agenda. Regarding COVID, the Pope says, “The world will never be the same again. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17203
Special Guest: Amy Lannom Wilhite Executive Director Amy Lannom Wilhite is the Executive Director at 2ndVote. Prior to taking this position, Amy was the Director of Finance/Events for the Diane Black for Governor campaign. In this role, she traveled with Congressman Black across the state managing fundraising events while meeting with state leaders, business owners, and supporters.
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